Community mourns loss of PSU administrative lieutenant

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — An administrative lieutenant for Penn State University Police and Public Safety died unexpectedly on Monday.

Deborah Stitt, 55, was previously the station commander at Penn State Altoona. She served university police and public safety for over 20 years.

“Deb served the Penn State community for more than two decades and had a passion and drive for her work unlike any other. Her level of professionalism and dedication to her work not only benefited our entire department, but it also had a positive impact on the entire Penn State community,” said Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president of University Police and Public Safety. “She will be greatly missed by all of her colleagues at UPPS, including those she worked closely with at headquarters and her colleagues and friends at Penn State Altoona, where she served for many years. We continue to mourn this great loss.”

Stitt graduate from Central Cambria High School in 1982 and the Johnstown Municipal Police Academy. She was also a volunteer for the Blue Knob Ski Patrol and a member of the Catalyst Church.

Stitt is the daughter of Rosie Duman Springer and the late Clair Springer. She is survived by her mother and husband, Charles R. Stitt II. She is also survived by her three daughters, Alexis, Aubrey and Ashden; two sisters, Linda Sclesky, Linda’s husband Jim Sclesky, of Reading and Rosemarie Hughes, and Rosemarie’s husband Joe Hughes, of Altoona; and three brothers, Richard Springer, and wife Diane Springer, of Carrolltown, Raymond Springer of New Germany, and Daniel Springer of Ebensburg.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, Duncansville. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.