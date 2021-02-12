Community mourns 11-year-old girl after battle with cancer

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — The community is mourning the death of 11-year-old Kaylee Kruise from Altoona. She lost her battle with cancer on Friday evening.

We’re told Kaylee was a bright young girl with lots of energy and love…And she was surrounded by people who loved her.

Kaylee was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2018 and has been in and out of hospitals for treatments.

Recently, her family was told that they may only have a few days left with her.

A national non-profit called Fighting All Monsters rushed to create a fundraiser for Kaylee’s medical expenses and hospice. It’s called ‘Kaylee’s End of Life Fundraiser.’ So far, they’ve raised over $40,000.

WTAJ spoke with FAM Volunteer, Nikita Deffendoll before learning about Kaylee’s passing. Deffendoll says “we got to interact with Kaylee and see how she is and grow to love her and her mom as well…She’s so caring and she’s funny and she’s just such a great 11-year-old-girl.”

Deffendoll met Kaylee and her mom several times virtually. She also describes Kaylee as a vibrant young lady with a beautiful smile who loved being with her mom and sister.

Kaylee spent her last days in hospice surrounded by her family.