Community leaders encourage Pennsylvanians to get Covid-19 vaccine

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The push to get the vaccine into as many arms as possible continues, but many waiting their turn question if they should actually get it when the time comes, due to some concerns.

According to Senator Bob Casey doubt first started to arise just from the name, Operation Warp Speed. He says with that terminology, many became fearful that the vaccine’s development was rushed and steps skipped.

But according to Dr. David Burwell, none were.

“I’m here to say that there has not been any corners cut in that process. This is a very safe vaccine that we have available,” said Burwell.

Which is why he’s encouraging Pennsylvanians to get it.

And Johnstown’s City Councilperson who is still recovering from Covid, sides with him.

“If you see this oxygen hooked up in my nose right now it’s because this is what happened as a result of having Covid,” said King.

King says she would have rather to take the shot, then be where she’s at today.

“Get the vaccine. If I can say anything to anyone it’s get the vaccine. Because you certainly don’t want to end up in this position. I’ve never been on oxygen before and now I’ll be on for a few months at least until my lungs clear,” said King.

To prevent anyone else from ending up like this, Senator Casey says the federal government needs to do a lot more to make additional vaccine available to every community.

“There’s over 670 people dead in Cambria and Blair County because of this pandemic. We don’t want that number to keep increasing,” said Casey.

Senator Casey says he wants the case and death numbers down and the vaccination number up.

“The most important thing for Congress to do is not just to give speeches about what comes next, but our job is to pass a bill real fast. There’s not time for a lot of hand holding here. We got to get something done,” said Casey.

He says a Covid-19 bill needs to be passed between now and the early part of March. Anything later he says, is too late.