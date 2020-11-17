Community invited to participate in “Shop Clearfield for the Holidays”

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) is encouraging the community to attend “Shop Clearfield for the Holidays” on Nov. 28 in celebration of “Small Business Saturday.”

Downtown businesses will be running specials on Nov. 28. While shopping, participants will be able to pick a tag from the giving tree at the Clearfield Pharmacy or the CVS Pharmacy.

On Dec. 5, there will be an official “light up” kickoff for the holiday season from 4-6 p.m at the Lower Witmer Park. Caroling will take place at the event and participants will be able to create their own ornaments for the tree.

“Supporting local business is beneficial to our local economy,” said Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner. “Not only does more money stay local, but also shopping small local businesses has advantages for shoppers.”