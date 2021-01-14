Community icon passes away

CENTRAL PA (WTAJ) — Central Pennsylvania has lost a community icon.

On Tuesday, Fred Imler Senior passed away at the age of 86.

Imler was well known as the owner of Imler’s Poultry and as a Jaffa Shriner past potentate. He was recognized as an avid contributor to his community, being involved with the Shriners Hospitals For Children and as the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award.

His friends and co-workers had heartwarming things to say about how he lived his life.

Jaffa Shrine Past Potentate, Jordan Settle says “Fred’s passing is a loss to our entire community. He was known as ‘Mr. Shriner’ in Central Pennsylvania. But what a lot of people don’t know is that he was known as ‘Mr. Shriner’ throughout the world and he’d do anything for anybody.”

Director of Purchasing at Imler’s Poultry, Keith McQuillen says “when I didn’t think I could learn more from him, I did and when I didn’t think he could value what the world meant to him, he showed me that he valued the world more than anybody that I’ve known.”

Imler’s viewing will be held this Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona. His funeral will be held at the center on Monday at 11 a.m.

Masks and social distancing will be required.