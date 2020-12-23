Community gifts house to family dealing with tragedy

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local non-profit, The Heart of JCo, gifted a family a present they’ll cherish forever.

Community volunteers have been working on renovating a house in Mount Union for almost a year for the Heaster-Porter family.

“I can’t say thank you enough,” Karen Heaster, the Porter children’s Grandmother, said. “This is all for these four kids and I am thankful and blessed that I am along for the ride.”

The founder and president of The Heart of JCo, Janelle Grissinger, first thought of the idea to move the family into a new home back in December of 2019. Grissinger had just found out about the recent tragedy in their lives.

The Porter children, Jackson, Dylan, Tristan, and Londyn were unexpectedly forced to live a life without either of their parents.

Their 39-year-old father died of a brain aneurysm last October. Just two months later grief strikes again when their 36-year-old mother died from a heart attack.

After learning the family was living with their grandmother in her 2-bedroom apartment, an army of people were determined to show this family they are not alone.

“This is their home and it will always be their home and nobody is going to take it from them,” Grissinger said.

After a complete transformation, the family came home for the holidays.

“They gave these kids something that they haven’t had and that is a home,” Heaster said with tears in her eyes.

Nothing can make up for the fact that these four children lost both of their parents. There has been a lot of pain, but when you have a community that acts as your family, your home feels a little warmer.

“We say it’s the house that love built and truly it is the house that love built,” Grissinger said.

The Heart of JCo also raised enough money to get the family a new van. The local non-profit even surprised them with a trip to Disney World back in February.

