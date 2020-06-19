Community Garden Making a Difference

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY – Teresa Cunningham is the manager of the Harmony Community Garden in Johnstown. At the garden they are planting all different types of vegetables and flowers for the community. Teresa says the garden helps neighbors get to know each other and promotes friendships. It also allows for learning that hopefully creates a lasting impact.

The Harmony Community Garden just started a new initiative called the Rose Bush Project. They are asking different businesses, churches, and community members to donate rose bushes to the garden. Teresa says the rose bushes come in many different sizes, different colors, and that they also bloom at different times of the year. She said this will represent us as humans. We are different ethnicities, colors, religions and backgrounds, but we are all humans. She says, “The roses are all beautiful just like all of us.”







Teresa says if you would like to help in the garden, donate plants/flowers or donate a rose bush you can contact her through the garden’s Facebook group.