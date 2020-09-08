Community Foundation for Alleghenies seeking donors for Somerset Walk of Hope Fund

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is seeking donors for the Somerset Walk of Hope Fund.

The fund is similar to the Johnstown Walk of Hope Fund and provides financial help to residents facing financial difficulties while also undergoing cancer treatments.

Earlier this year, the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute in Somerset closed its doors, putting many residents in a tough spot.

“In Somerset County when A.H.N. stopped doing treatment there, their patients started coming to the Johnstown area and a lot of them needed some financial assistance for medication or travel or household bill or any of those things the Johnstown Walk of Hope Provides,” said Marlene Singer, coordinator for the Johnstown Walk of Hope Fund.

Donations to the fund can be made on the Community Foundation’s website.