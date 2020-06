DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Parkside Community Center in DuBois is continuing their meal program. Between June 30 and July 2, you can grab a meal for just six dollars.

Meals served include chicken cordon bleu, spaghetti and meatballs, hamburgers and macaroni salad.

You’re asked to call in advance for orders and meals can be picked up anytime between 11 a.m. and 12-30 p.m.