Community arts center launches in-person exhibit in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is turning their virtual exhibit into an onsite showcase on Aug. 3.

“Smiling for our Future” initially launched as a virtual exhibition on May 15. The exhibit features selfies from the center’s staff, along with a piece of art.

The original initiative was to help remind the Cambria County community that the center understands the current struggles and is working diligently to provide creative artistic experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Executive Director Angela R. Godin.

Now, as the community has reopened to the ‘new normal’ it is important to us that our members, patrons, attendees and the general public understand that we appreciate their support over our 52 years as a nonprofit arts organization. We are working to provide as much programming as possible in the most safe and social distanced way possible. Angela R. Godin, Executive Director

The prints will be on display in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery. It will be open to the public from Aug. 3 – Sept. 25, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will also be a virtual opening on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. on the center’s social media platforms.

The exhibition was made possible by CBM Business Machines.