CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week marks National Police Week and many local communities are using the week to celebrate the officers who serve each day.

“National Police Week, that’s a time where we pause to honor and remember our fallen officers,” Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner said. “But also a time to remember those who are currently serving.”

Today in Elk County officers from six different departments gathered at a memorial service to honor law enforcement who gave their lives serving their communities to kick off National Police Week. The event was hosted by Bucktail Lodge No. 96.

“We’ve had one every year except for the last two years due to COVID,” Bucktail Lodge No. 96 President Philip Hoh said. “We do this to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Pennsylvania State Trooper, Bruce Morris, noticed the community members who attended the event.

“They took time out of their day to go ahead and show up and recognize the men and women in law enforcement for what they do,” Morris said. “That goes a long way.”

In Clearfield County, Lawrence Township officer Devin Gill said this is a time for community members to fully recognize the work law enforcement does.

“Police Week means a lot to officers especially in this area,” Gill said. “It gives officers a chance to show the community that we’re not just robots out there writing tickets, we’re actual people.”

District Attorney Ryan Sayers said there are simple things anyone looking to celebrate officers this week can do.

“During Police Week especially, the public should take a moment to either send something or thank or call and really just let the men and women in blue know that they’re appreciated,” Sayers said.

Sayers and other community members will be hosting a Blue Mass on Sunday, May 22, at noon to pray for law enforcement. It will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Dubois to close out National Police Week.