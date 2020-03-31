Committee formed to help Huntingdon residents get food

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — United Way of Huntingdon County teamed up with the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency and Center for Community Action to raise money for food to feed county residents.

The Huntingdon County COVID-19 fund was established within the last few weeks.

Since then, a new United Way committee was formed to discuss who is in most need of their help. As of Monday, they’ve raised a total of $50,000 to aid food agencies.

Executive Director, Kathy Armillei says this is mainly for folks who don’t normally need assistance, but during this time, they do.

Armillei says “its a blessing that we can do this, it’s just humbling and I just feel that we just need to band together to work as a community so that we can try and help people.”

Their main goal is to aid centers focused on feeding community members who may not be getting help from other organizations. This includes residents living paycheck to paycheck or large families.

Huntingdon County United Way can be reached at 643-3142 or on their website at www.huntingdonuw.org.