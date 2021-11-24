A bandshell could be coming soon to Talleyrand Park

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – New additions are in the works for one of the most visited parks in our region, the Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte.

Offering the community a playground, gazebo and plenty of benches and picnic tables to sit and watch the ducks, a large bandshell could also be coming soon.

“I think it’s needed. Bellefonte has a long history of promoting the arts and music. There have been bands in Bellefonte for forever… banjo bands, children’s bands that go back to the 20’s and 30’s,” said Mayor Tom Wilson.

According to Wilson the old Subway the borough bought last year would be torn down and a new building put up.

“We don’t know what that building would be just yet but behind it would be restrooms, dressing rooms and storage area connecting to the bandshell,” said Wilson.

About 50 feet wide and 40 feet deep, Wilson says it would provide musicians, actors and dancers a place to take center stage and share their talents for all to enjoy.

“We can do everything from bluegrass music to symphony music. We hope that high schools will use it and this is going to be open to the entire county,” said Wilson.

By doing this, the borough hopes to promote tourism to Pennsylvanias Victorian Jewel.

“And maybe as the thing grows maybe we’ll have some national or at least regional acts performing here as well,” said Wilson.

Though Wilson admits, to hold such big events, the bandshell will come with a pretty big price tag.

“We’re hoping to raise a million and a half dollars for this project,” said Wilson.

He says the money will come from private and community fundraising efforts.

“We’ve already had people offer up to $100,000 so far, so I think we will reach our goal and this will last a very, very, very, very long time,” said Wilson.

Wilson says they have an ambitious time line to start fundraising within the next month, with the hopes to start building in the spring or summer of next year.

