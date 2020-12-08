Opioid crisis rises amidst coronavirus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania is currently fighting two battles, the Covid-19 pandemic, and an opioid epidemic.

“We’re losing far too many Pennsylvanians to drug related fatalities,” said Secretary of Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jennifer Smith.

According to the Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky, more than 4,400 Pennsylvanians lost their lives from drug overdose.

The Department encourages anyone struggling to reach out to their “Get Help Now” hotline.

This means that nearly 12 residents died each day.

“These people had a family, friends, a job, pets, and we cannot afford to forget a single one,” said Barishansky.

Hotspots for the crisis include Somorset, Blair, and Centre County.

With the holidays coming up, the Department fears that many may relapse in isolation, but they say there is hope in help.

“We collectively need to be willing to have difficult conversations with our loved ones who’ve struggled or are struggling with the disease of addiction to let them know we support them, we care about them, and we do not judge them,” said Barishansky.

The number is 1-800-662-HELP.

The hotline is avaialable at any hour of any day.