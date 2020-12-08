Comcast extends Covid-19 internet program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The pandemic has caused many to still be working and learning from home.

And because not everyone has access to WIFI, Comcast is extending their Covid-19 support program to keep people connected.

The program provides 60 free days of internet to low-income families, as well as free access to public WIFI hotspots.

While this is a big investment, it is the third time that Comcast has extended. Now it will go until the summer.

According to the VP of Communications for Comcast’s keystone region Bob Grove, it is apart of their mission to close the digital divide as well as ensure students success.

“It’s never been more critical for people to be connected at home, to their work, to their school…whatever the case may be. So as this continues, we’re continuing to make this offer available to them,” said Grove.