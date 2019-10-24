Color pumpkins keeping kids safe during trick-or-treating

(WTAJ) — When you think about Halloween, you probably see chocolate bars, sour gummies, and those iconic orange pumpkins. This year, you may see some different colored pumpkins that don’t just collect candy, but serve as an important reminder for families.

As little ghouls and goblins travel around their neighborhood next week some Halloween fun, other kids face potentially life-threatening situations. For those who deal with food allergies, being given a handful of mixed sweets can be extremely dangerous.

That’s why the Teal Pumpkin Project is working to make the holiday more inclusive for all, encouraging families to have non-food treats, such as small toys, for kids with food allergies.

A mother of a boy with autism posted a picture of the blue bucket, writing, “While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween. Please help us keep his spirit alive and happy.”

So while the tradition of trick or treating continues on, these unique pumpkins make sure everyone has a fun and safe Halloween.