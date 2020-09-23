College Township to vote on changing ordinance following wrestling tournament

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a week ago, an estimated 3,000 people from across the nation gathered for a wrestling tournament in College Township.

The township did not want the event to happen, but felt they didn’t have the power to stop it.

Now the township will be voting to make changes to their masking and gathering ordinance to give them this power.

The township is looking to change the language in its ordinance that no longer connects the municipality to the Governor or Secretary of Health.



In doing this, College Township officials feel they can seek an injunction of their own instead of through the Governor or Secretary of Health, giving them the power to stop events that will violate the township’s gathering ordinance.

If approved, the updated ordinance would also give a baseline fine of $1,000 to any business or entity that hosts an indoor event that has more than half of what the building’s occupancy permit allows.

The business (applying to restaurants, bars, recreational establishments, and entertainment establishments) would also have to pay an additional fine.



This fine is calculated by taking the business entrance fee and multiplying it by the number of people who surpass the 50% occupancy rate.

For example: If a recreation center charges $10 to get in, and it has a 50% occupancy rate of 100 people, but 170 people are inside, the center (in addition to a baseline $1,000 fine) would be charged an additional $700.

College Township will vote on these updates to their ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29.