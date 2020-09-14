College Township responds after more than 2,500 attend wrestling tournament over the weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — College Township released a statement on Monday following a large wrestling tournament that happened over the weekend that they say could be a “super spreader” for COVID-19.

The Olympic Club Duals, a tournament that included scholastic, cadet and junior wrestlers from all over the United States, was held at the C3 Sports Complex in College Township with a reported 1,200 competitors and an additional 1,500 other attendees.

As a result of a failure on the part of the Governor and the Secretary of Health to issue an injunction to stop the event, more than 1,200 competitors participated and an additional 1,500 people attended The Olympic Club Duals. Left with no way to legally shut-down the event, College Township worked with the State College Police Department, State College Borough Health Department and Centre Region Code Administration to protect the residents of the region as well as the participants of the event. -College Township Statement

State College Police took to Twitter before the event, stating that they are prepared to enforce mandates, but could not legally stop the event from happening.

We are aware of this large event and are prepared to take enforcement action utilizing College Township's COVID Restriction ordinance to cite and fine the site hosts and event organizers. However, we cannot legally prevent

this event from moving forward. https://t.co/08uTLmJ7ab — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) September 11, 2020

During the three day tournament, more than 30 citations/violations were reportedly written for fire code infractions, zoning use violations, health code violations, and violations of the College Township ordinance enforcing state restrictions on indoor gathering sizes. For practical and safety purposes, citations were issued only to the host facility and the event organizers, not to individuals attending the event.

Even after the event began and despite fine costs estimated to exceed $10,000, C3 Sports and event organizers continued the event. Unfortunately, prior discussions and the listed fines are the full extent of College Township’s power to influence such events. Doubly unfortunate is the fact that when College Township requested aid to enforce the state restrictions, the Governor’s office, where the power lies to forcibly prevent such an event, declined to assist. -College Township Statement

Health code regulations related to the sale of prepared food were reportedly violated during the tournament, resulting in the revocation of C3 Sports/Christ Community Church’s license to sell prepared foods on-site, the township stated.

College Township strongly condemns this event and is deeply disappointed in C3 Sports, the event

organizers, the Governors’ and PA Secretary of Health’s Office for risking the health and welfare of the participants, the residents of College Township, the Centre Region and Centre County by taking no action to cancel, postpone or shut-down this event. College Township will meet later today to discuss additional amendments to our temporary COVID restriction ordinance to better address the circumstances of events such as the one this weekend.



If the current state guidelines remain in place, we call on the community to express their concerns to those who are responsible for placing the health of this community in jeopardy by contacting them directly. This includes conducting any event safely regardless of the current pandemic restrictions. Should these future events occur in spite of your and our efforts, College Township will continue to do its best to control and enforce that which is within our powers. -College Township Statement

WTAJ has reached out to C3 for a response, but we have not heard back from them as of this writing.