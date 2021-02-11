Cold weather causing more work for water authority

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Colder weather is bringing more work for the Altoona Water Authority.

On Thursday, the authority says it’s dealt with five water main breaks.

They say old infrastructure and frost from snow and rain are pushing down on pipes, causing them to burst.

Pipe fitter, Rod Barr says this takes hours to fix, but they’re confident they can handle the spike.

Barr says “a few people were out of water but that’s our biggest goal, is to get people back with water as soon as we can.”

Resident, Louann Green says “well this is Altoona and in our area our pipes are old. But these guys are doing a great job so we have to thank them very much for everything they’re doing.”

If you’re concerned about a water main break in your neighborhood, you’re advised to call your local water authority.