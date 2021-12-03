Coffey named second-team All-American

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State senior midfielder Sam Coffey was honored as a second team All-American. She is the 38th All-American in Penn State women’s soccer program history.

Coffey was named first-team in 2018 when she was still playing at Boston College.

She finished the 2021 season with eight goals and four assists, starting in all 21 games. She was also named first team All-Big Ten three times.

Coffey is just one of 50 players ever to score at least 40 goals and 40 assists throughout her NCAA career.

She was selected 12th overall by the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Draft.

