CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is inviting the community to come out and meet your officers.

This Wednesday the department is hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event from 5 – 6 p.m..

It will be at Tony’s Subs on Franklin Street in Johnstown.

You can come out for cup of coffee, or a soda, and to get to sit down and talk with officers from the area.