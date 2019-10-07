HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Thursday, Standing Stone Coffee Company on Mifflin street is hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop.’

Officers say it’s a great opportunity for the community to meet with them and discuss hot-topic issues.

This event is for everyone, including kids, who want to talk with and learn more about local police.

Standing Stone Coffee Company has been hosting these events for the past two years.

The Huntingdon Borough Police Department will be there from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on October 10.