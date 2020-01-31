Coffee shop and brewery coming to once-dry town

ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in one community are looking to bring in a brewery and pub, to a formerly dry-town.

269 Main Street in Roaring Spring will soon be transformed into a coffee shop and brew pub, the first of its kind in Roaring Spring.

Dane Noel, one of the locals behind “Spring Dam Brewing Co”, said they’ve been brainstorming since the alcohol referendum passed in May of 2019.

The referendum allows business in the borough to sell alcohol. Noel said they not only plan to sell beer, but make their own unique brew.

One local resident said he likes the idea of the new brewery for a few simple reasons.

“I like beer, and it creates jobs,” Roaring Spring resident Kenneth Baney said.

Noel said the business is more like a coffee shop that will also serve beer and wants to make sure it’s a family friendly spot.

“I think it’ll be a nice addition to what we already have here in town, and it’ll be an interesting place to go when you want something like that,” Blair County resident Greg Haffling said.

Bringing something to the Cove that’s never existed before.

“We’re welcoming local businesses, and it’d be nice that it’s a little closer than a place like Altoona, so it’s nice,” Haffling added.

Noel said they’re still early in the planning process, but is hopeful the coffee house will be open by September, and after getting all the right licenses, can pour their first pint by the end of the year.