Coalport man charged with drug possession, intent

COALPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — North Central Strike Force, comprised of State Police in Troop A, Troop A Vice, K-9 Unit and others, have arrested Jacob Troxell, 29, on Monday, July 22, 2019.

The North Central Strike Force and Troop G Vice Unit executed a search warrant to Roseland Road in Reade Township. They found four people inside and they were secured without incident.

After searching, Troopers found 1050 grams of meth, 3 grams of mushrooms, a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen Glock 9mm gun, and $63,048 in cash.

Troxell was charged with possession with intent to deliver as well as related charges.