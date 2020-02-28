Coach faces rape, sexual, assault charges

Ryan Blazier has been an Assistant Coach for the wrestling team for three years.

The superintendent says his record came up clean when they screened him for a backround check before hiring him-three years ago.

Alice and Randy corle have two boys who go to Bellwood-Antis Middle School.

Three years ago, Ryan Blazier, was their sons’ assitant coach on their wrestling team.

“He seemed like a normal coach, he was very supportive of the kids, and I didn’t see anything suspicious,” Corle, said.

Blazier is accused of raping an eight-year old girl, who says it started when she was three.

He’s also accused of sexually assaulting two thirteen year old boys on the middle school wrestling team.

“As a parent it makes you feel scared and vulnerable,” Corle, said.

Bellwood-Antis School District Superintendent Thomas McInroy, says back in December the Child and Youth Services Bureau told the district to put Blazier on a “safety plan” because was being investigated for rape and sexual assault charges.

“We removed his keys, his fob to the school, we made sure that he was with another adult or coach at all times when he was on school property,” McInroy, said.

He says they fully cooperated with the bureau, the district attorney and state police.

In January, Blazier was suspended.

“To say that I’m angry is probably an understatement, to say that I’m disappointed,” McInroy, said. “We’re parents too, we have spent our lives dedicated to children and making sure that they’re safe.”

The Corle’s say they trust the school district to keep their children safe, but they still fear for their safety.

“You think you’re safe, you’re in a nice town, Bellwood, you think everything’s good, and then you hear this and it scares you as a parent,” Corle, said.

Blazier is in custody at the Blair County Prison. His bail is $750,000.

Superintendent McIroy says he and the security team will meet soon and go over their current safety system and protocol. They will talk about areas that could be enhanced.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Hollidaysburg, at (814)696-6100.