Clinton County Fatal Crash

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Campground Road, approximately 1824 feet south of West Valley Road in Logan Township, Clinton County.

Alan Danial Zuback, 39, was traveling north on Campground Road when for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled across the oncoming lane and off the west edge of the roadway.

Zuback then attempted to steer back onto the roadway, causing the car to skid across both lanes and subsequently off the east side of the roadway where he struck a large tree.

After striking the tree, the car spun and came out to final rest on the Northbound travel lane overturned onto its driver’s side.

Zuback was then ejected from the vehicle and was lying on his back next to the vehicle. He was transported via life flight to Geisinger Danville where he was pronounced deceased.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash.