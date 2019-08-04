Clearfield State Police catch man after 16-mile high-speed chase

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield went on a 16-mile speed chase to catch a man who not only was traveling at high speeds but under the influence as well.

Police say they initiated the chase on a sportbike yesterday for several traffic violations. The man, who was later identified as Douglas Domack of Houtzdale, led police on a 16-mile chase through Brisbin, Houtzdale, Janesville, and Fernwood.

According to police, Domack was traveling 115 MPH. Police caught Domack in the Brisbin area. Domack is has been charged with fleeing, DUI, and 85 summary violations.