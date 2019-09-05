Woman’s dogs shot and killed, police in search of suspects

1  of  2
MADERA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield are searching for several people accused of shooting two dogs with a shotgun.

The incident happened after an alleged fight that took place about an hour beforehand, when local resident April Lockett says the same people came by accusing her boyfriend of breaking into their property.

They left, then came back with a shotgun, demanding to come into the house.

To defend herself, April let her dogs out to protect her.

Both dogs were shot, one was shot dead on the spot and the other had to be put down later from injuries related to the shooting.

The suspects were driving a brand new dark colored Ford with bright lights.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Clearfield Police Department.

