Clearfield Metal Technologies expansion to create dozens of jobs in the area

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield Metal Technologies purchase of the Clinton, CT based metal supplier National Sintered Alloys will create more than 30 jobs in the area.

The purchase, which is worth $4 million, will see National Sintered Alloys transfer its facilities to Clearfield over the next three years. To accommodate for the equipment coming into the area, Clearfield Metals owner and director of sales Tim Britton says they will build a 20,000 square foot facility to house the expansion.

And while the current expansion will create more than 30 jobs in the near future, Britton says it could have n even greater impact years down the road.

“I definitely see this company continuing to grow, and I’m not sure if we’re going to add [another expansion] again,” Britton said. “But I could definitely see more being added on beyond the 30-40 in the next 5-7 years.”