Clearfield man chokes woman, reaches for gun when police arrive

by: WTAJ Staff

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is being accused of reaching for his pistol when Clearfield police responded to Cemetery Road for a report of a disturbance.

Daniel Lee Carfley Sr., 49, allegedly had his hand on the grip of a Ruger .40 caliber handgun. Officers grabbed his arms and the handgun flew from Carley’s waistband and landed on the pavement, according to the charges.

Carfley had allegedly choked a woman outside his Cemetery Road home when she tried to leave after he wanted her to spend the night. Police said he was intoxicated on alcohol and Xanax.

He posted $50,000 bail through a bail bond company Thursday and is charged with misdemeanor counts that include terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and strangulation.

