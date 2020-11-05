Clearfield man charged with illegal possession of multiple firearms

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges of illegal gun possession and other charges stemming from a domestic dispute call in late October.

Brent N. Knepp, 35, faces multiple felony counts of the prohibited possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police received a call for a possible domestic dispute on Clearfield Street on Oct. 30. The person who called police said they heard Knepp and a female arguing in the garage and that this is an ongoing issue.

Police said the front door of the residence was open and detected a strong chemical odor on the front porch. Knepp told police that the two were just arguing. The female was located upstairs, hiding behind the bed and police said that both appeared to be under the influence.

According to the report, Knepp admitted to taking methamphetamine three days prior.

Police noticed the strong chemical odor throughout the house and asked both Knepp and the female if they had been painting recently. They both said no and that they did not smell the odor, according to the report.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found suspected methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items, along with multiple weapons and ammunition.

Knepp has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 10.