Clearfield man breaks into home, destroys property

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christopher Oswalt, 33, of Clearfield, is accused of destroying $1,300 worth of items in a home on Dec. 3.

Upon arriving at the scene for a call about trespassing, police noticed a broken skateboard, a destroyed remote-control car, and a door that was removed from the hinges.

Police also saw a television that appeared to have been punched and holes in the wall, according to the report. There were other various household items that were destroyed, including toys and electronics.

At the time of the filing, the price for repairs to the wall had not been appraised. The victim provided police with a statement that Oswalt was threatening them over the phone before trespassing and destroying the property, according to charges filed.

Oswalt is facing one felony count of burglary and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 30.

