Clearfield man arrested after stabbing 76-year-old

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man has been charged with attempted homicide after stabbing a 76-year-old male in Lawrence Township.

Robert Jeffrey Bailor, 47, is facing multiple charges including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Police said that Bailor approached the 76-year-old victim on Monday between 9:30 and 10 a.m. when the victim was exiting his vehicle at his residence.

According to the report, Bailor began stabbing the victim with an edged weapon. The victim has injuries on his neck and stomach.

Police said that Bailor was taken into police custody at 3:10 p.m. and will be arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford.