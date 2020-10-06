Clearfield Mall to get major upgrades

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County will soon see a resurgence in business.

With stores like Dollar General, Wine and Spirits, and Ollie’s, the Clearfield Mall is a staple in the community.

The Pennmark Management Company, which owns the property, is looking to make it a one-stop-shop by including several more businesses to the location.

The building will also be getting an upgrade.

Starting Monday, the Clearfield Mall will begin to get a fresh coat of paint and more lighting in the parking lot.

These upgrades will be making way for places like Anytime Fitness, which is set to open in November, as well as a proposed medical center that will include multiple different services in one location.

“It incorporates your primary care physician, your pediatrics, your OB/GYN, your vision, your podiatry, your blood work,” said Justin Bartholomew, a representative for the Pennmark Management Company, “it’s from A-to-Z, soups and nuts, everything in one location.”

The Goodwill also recently switched to a larger space at the mall to welcome the new traffic.

Something that general manager Andrew Georgino says the company looks forward to.

“Any other businesses in the area just generate more revenue for us so anyway we can attract more foot traffic is just good for business and good for Goodwill.”

The representative for Pennmark Marketing says the medical center’s plans are expected to take some time, with at least a year before the official business is announced.