Clearfield Jr/Sr High temporarily goes virtual

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Junior/Senior High School will switch to virtual learning for the next 5-7 days after two additional students tested positive for COVID-19.

Students in grades 7-12 will be off on Nov. 17 and will start virtual learning on Nov. 18. The district said this will remain in place through the Thanksgiving holiday and students are expected to return to school on Dec. 2.

The district added that there are also students currently awaiting test results. Any extracurriculars that would happen in person are currently placed on hold until the school resumes in a physical setting.



“As we are made aware of any new cases in the upcoming days that would require contact tracing, we will be in touch with those families,” the district said in a letter to families. “The school nurses will continue to be monitoring their phones and e-mails to help with your concerns as they may arise.”