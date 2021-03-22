Clearfield fairs and festivals taking place this summer

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, more events are beginning to take place again, including events across Clearfield Borough.

Festivals and the county fair are planned expected to go on in a typical fashion. CDC guidelines will be in place: vendors will be spaced out and masks will be worn.

“These were annual festivals that were well attended and we weren’t able to do them. So I think ultimately people have cabin fever, too and are ready to get out,” said Loretta Wagner, the Main Street manager of Clearfield.

Josiah Jones, the executive director of visit Clearfield County believes that after a year of being closed down people will flock to these events. Adding that after being stuck at home for the past year, people may try new things, making these events attract a new audience.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of people coming in even outside of the area to these events to be able to participate in something fun,” Jones said.

Jones also expects this year’s events to attract more people to attend than in past years. But whether these events have record-setting attendance or not, Wagner says they will supply a breath of fresh air for businesses in the area.

“That also economically stimulates our merchants downtown too. Not only the vendors coming in, but people are coming in for the festival,” Wagner said.