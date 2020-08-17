Clearfield County woman scammed out of $91k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman in Clearfield was scammed out of $91,000, according to police.

Lawrence Township police said that they received a report on Monday of a phone scam where the female victim sent over $91,000 to someone impersonating a law enforcement agency.

According to the report, the victim was threatened to send money or face being charged. The incident is currently under investigation.

Police said that these scam callers typically identify themselves as law enforcement personnel or a collection agency and then instruct victims to pay a fine through a money order or wire transfer to avoid arrest.

Police noted that no law enforcement agency will ever contact a member of the public at home requiring immediate payment or personal information.

If anyone receives a call similar in nature, they are instructed to call their local police agency and to not give any personal information out over the phone.