Clearfield County students learn the gift of giving

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This month, students in the Clearfield Area Elementary School raised $5,633 through their “Christmas Around the World” coin collection. With the money raised, donations will be distributed through Toys for Tots, Operation Christmas Child, and the local Clearfield food bank.

“Christmas is very happy and the elves also need help,” says Annalee Scaife, a first grader at Clearfield.

The students say they knew Santa may need a little extra help spreading joy to all the children this year.

That’s why Emma McQuillen, a 1st grader, says she was happy to take part in the coin collection, “For the children that doesn’t get a Christmas present on Christmas.”

For eight days, the boys and girls went head to head to see who could bring in the most donation money. Whoever did would win prizes such as handmade Christmas face masks, or even a taco party.

But at the end of the day, Connor Peacock, a 6th grader, says, “We’re all winners because we’re giving money away to a good cause.”

It’s a lesson in giving, according to their principal, Kenneth Veihdeffer.

“We’re teaching them that there’s more joy in giving than there is receiving sometimes. And a lot of children are gonna wake up with a gift under their tree on Christmas morning thanks to this generous donation,” says Veihdeffer.