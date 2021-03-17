Clearfield County police to crack down on aggressive drivers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County police will be cracking down on aggressive drivers during its Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project.

Starting March 18 to April 25 the joint enforcement wave will include Sandy and Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough and Dubois City police.

According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, 43,000 citations were written statewide during last year’s campaign.

“So we’re going to have specific officers out on the roads looking for aggressive driving type behaviors such as speeding, tail gaiting, red light running, any kind of distracted driving behaviors,” said Sergeant Julie Curry.

Sergeant Curry adds that they’ll also be focusing on work zone safety.

Here’s a few tips she gives on how to stay safe when driving through one:

-Stay alert

-Pay attention for flaggers

-Turn on your headlights

-Follow signs for instructions

-Keep a safe distance from other vehicles

-Avoid any distractions