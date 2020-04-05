Clearfield County officials: “Please stay home as much as possible”

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a release issued Saturday evening, the Clearfield County Commissioners are urging residents to minimize their travel in order to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“We understand it is an inconvenience, but the threat of COVID-19 is very real. There are infection ‘hot spots’ all over the state, and we all need to work together to keep Clearfield County from becoming the next one”, said the Commissioners.

EMA Director Joe Bigar added, “We are asking only those with essential jobs to travel outside the county. Do your grocery shopping locally. Go for walks in your neighborhoods for exercise, rather than at traditional gathering spots.”

“The entire country is short on testing and other supplies. Social distancing helps give our county time to prepare. Traveling outside your immediate area greatly increases your risk, and the risk to your families. Please stay home as much as possible.” Bigar continued.

Finally, the commissioners recommended all residents wear a mask when traveling outside homes and especially into crowded areas such as grocery stores.