Clearfield County native celebrates her 108th birthday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County native is celebrating her 108th birthday.

Lois Wennin was born March 14, 1913. She said growing up she was always learning something.

“There was never a dull moment,” Wennin said. “There was always something special around to do. I helped my mom in the kitchen all the time. That’s why I know how to cook. There wasn’t much I couldn’t do. I did a lot of sewing for myself. In fact I made some of my own clothes.”

Wennin told us she grew up helping others. She taught bible school and was involved in her church.

When she was just a teenager she started working.

“The restaurant I worked in was right across from the hospital [in Clearfield],” she explained.

Her eyes have seen incredible moments in history and incredible places.

Traveling is something she has enjoyed doing over the years. She has fond memories of her trips to Hawaii and Alaska.

“I guess we spent a month or so up in Alaska,” Wennin said. “It was wonderful. The trip was amazing.”

Wennin has also seen the hardest of times. She has lived through both the Spanish flu pandemic and the coronavirus, which she recently recovered from.

“You didn’t want to eat,” she explained. “All you wanted to do was sleep.”

Wennin has celebrated many birthdays with loved ones and friends always by her side. When asked what she thinks her greatest gift in life is she said she wouldn’t know because it was all great.

“I never thought I’d live this long,” Wennin said.

Happy 108th Birthday, Lois Wennin! Here’s to many, many more!

Wennin is currently staying at the DuBois Village in DuBois, Clearfield County.