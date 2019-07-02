Clearfield County Fugitive of the week: July 1, 2019

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. has announced the Fugitive of the Week for July 1, 2019.

Melissa Reitz, 46, of Egypt Road, Brockway, Pa., is wanted for failure to appear at a hearing regarding a motion to revoke bail on June 25, 2019, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On January 8, 2018, DuBois City Police Department filed charges of possession, dealing, retail theft, receiving stolen property, and other offenses.

Reitz, pictured, is described as 5 foot 4 inches with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Reitz’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.