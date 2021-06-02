Police: Wanted Clearfield County man found in stolen truck with drugs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man with arrest warrants was taken into custody in Cambria County after police found him in a stolen truck from Centre County.

According to the report, 21-year-old Joel McClellan, of Coalport, was found by state troopers after they spotted a 2013 Ford F-150 that was reported stolen out of Centre County on May 26. McClellan was identified and found to have outstanding arrest warrants from multiple counties.

Troopers noted that drugs were also found in plain view in the truck with McClellan. He was taken into custody and placed in Cambria County Jail based on previous warrants.