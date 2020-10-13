Clearfield County man killed in car accident

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Clearfield County was killed in a car crash in Indiana County on Monday.

The man was identified by the Indiana County coroner’s office as Christopher Alan Ortman, 30, of Bigler Township.

According to the report, Ortman was traveling westbound on Route 286 Highway East at around 3:24 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle. He was entrapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

He was treated at the scene and died shortly after arriving at Indiana Regional Medical Center Emergency Department. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The incident has been deemed an ongoing investigation by the Indiana County coroner’s office and state police.