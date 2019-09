CLEARFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is arrested after stabbing another man on Labor Day.

Police responded just before 1 p.m in the area of Nichols and Weaver streets in Clearfield.

Police say a 30-year-old man stabbed another man in the hand then ran from the scene.

The man reportedly dropped the knife as he ran.

Police arrested the man near turnpike avenue.

He is facing aggravated assault and simple assault charges.

The victim was transported to the hospital.