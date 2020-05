DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are investigating after a fire tore through a Clearfield County home, killing several pets.

It happened Friday on Autumn Lane in DuBois.

We’re told it started near an entrance at the back of the home.

The owners were not home at the time but, one person suffered minor injuries trying to rescue the pets.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damages and the home is considered a complete loss.