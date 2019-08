BRADFORD TWP. CLEARFIELD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Police Fire Marshal and BJW Fire Company were investigating a fire that destroyed a 2-story home on Main Street, Villiage of Woodland, Bradford Township.

The fire occurred just after 7 p.m. on July 31, 2019. The home owner’s and 7-year-old were not home at the time, no injuries were reported.

The cause was ruled accidental relating to a plugged clothes dryer vent with damage estimated at $250,000