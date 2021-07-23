Clearfield County historic building receiving renovations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A historic building in Clearfield County will be receiving some necessary renovations.

The historic War Memorial Building located in Big Run Borough will be having renovations done to its sewage system.

Repairs will cost between $17,000 and $19,000 dollars and the borough will be using funds from the total $52,000 that they received from the American Rescue Fund Grant to pay for the project.