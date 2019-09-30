Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week: September 30, 2019

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — District Attorney William Shaw Jr. has announced Fugitive Of The Week in Clearfield County for the week of September 30, 2019.

Cassandra Wallace, 34, of Graham Road, Woodland, is wanted for failure to appear at arraignment court in August.

Wallace was originally charged after a traffic stop found a large vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana and also a glass pipe with suspected meth residue. She was also driving under a suspended license.

Wallace is described as a white woman that’s 5 foot 6 inches with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-376-4700.