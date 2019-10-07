Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week: October 7, 2019

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney, William Shaw announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of October 7, 2019.

Shaw identified the Fugitive as Holly Raab, 45, of Cherry Street, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania.

Raab is wanted for failure to appear at Criminal Call held on October 25, 2018, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Back on May 25, 2018, Raab was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and related offenses.

On May 9, 2018, Raab was pulled over for a traffic violation. Police discovered that Raab did not have a valid license and it was further discovered that Raab had an active warrant for her arrest.

After Raab was removed from the vehicle, signs of drug impairment were noticed. Officers noticed a clear plastic baggie that contained crystal pieces of suspected meth. At that time the clear plastic baggie was seized and Raab was transported to the Clearfield Hospital for blood testing.

On July 18, 2018, a preliminary hearing was held. On October 25, 2018, Raab failed to appear for criminal call and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Raab is described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes and said to have brown hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Raab’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-376-4700.